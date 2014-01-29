The Coenfographic: See a Visual Compendium of Data About The Coen Brothers’ Movies

If you look through the Coen Brothers filmography, you will find more than one strand of connective tissue. Despite constantly shifting settings, eras, and source material, the sharpness of character repartee and impeccable cinematography, for instance, remain constant in these movies. So do some of the actors who appear in them.

A new infographic charts the interweaving paths of usual suspects like Steve Buscemi, Frances McDormand, and John Goodman, who keep coming back in classics like True Grit, Fargo, and No Country For Old Men. Graphic designer Tom Muller originally created the “Coenfographic” years ago, but has since updated and revamped it to include facts from Joel and Ethan Coen’s latest film, Inside Llewyn Davis.

This family tree of sorts shows which actors played which characters when, shining a spotlight on seeming bit players in the Coens’ history like Jon Polito, who are actually in more movies than you might remember. Taken altogether, it’s a solid glimpse at the expansive universe the brothers have created, and how much the stars how populate it vary in their different roles. (Jeff Bridges’ Rooster Cogburn and Jeffrey Lebowski couldn’t be more different.)

Click to expand

In addition to this first Coenfographic, another chart shows how ratings from critical aggregation sites like Rotten Tomatoes, IMDB, and Metacritic correspond with how much Oscar love the Coen brothers’ films have received. Perhaps the differences can shed some light on Inside Llewyn Davis’ chances for its meager nominations this year.

Click to expand Oscars Inforgraphic by I Love Charts

