Leveraging Mobile Technology To Travel Brilliantly

So, to wrap up this series, we’ve tapped into our Creative Braintrust experts to ask one final question:

Faris: Mobile devices promised a world where we never got lost and could leverage the wisdom of local crowds wherever we went. But, as useful as it can be, it comes with changes. Fifteen years ago lonely travelers struck up conversations, now they can continue existing ones on Twitter.

Micah: Companies like Uber and Airbnb continue to challenge limitations with new tech and new business models in order to deliver the best (and more simple) experiences possible.

Lauren: No need for laborious planning, it’s all been done. From insider guides to everything to meeting like-minded people a million miles from home – it’s all there!

Ruzwana: We’re seeing a broader trend of fragmented and offline industries move online, the pace of which is being accelerated by increased use of mobile devices. Instantly bookable travel apps fill the void of the spontaneous travelers who don’t feel like organizing a trip.

Jamie: The future of travel is about personalization, human connection, and immediacy and all of these things will be powered by mobile. We’ll see a greater level of content and choices customized to individuals based on their mobile data, higher rates of human connection and on-demand service made possible by location-based and mobile technology.

Our partners at Marriott are reinventing travel with bold innovations and inspiration from travelers around the world. They have leveraged mobile technology to make the travel experience better launching a new Mobile Check-in feature on the Marriott App that enables fast and simple check-ins and check-outs.