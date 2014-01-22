“Call Of Duty” Kidnaps, Or “CODnaps” Gamers In Campaign Starring Boardwalk Empire’s Stephen Graham

According to the latest numbers from the Entertainment Software Association , the average age of a gamer is 30. In fact, 36% of gamers are older than 36. You know what happens in your 30s? Life. Relationships, marriage, kids, weddings, funerals, business meetings, working late–it all ramps up pretty damn quick. Which is to say finding, oh say, six hours in a row to sit on the couch and play video games becomes about as likely as sleeping in til noon when you have a kid. Unicorn territory.





In a new campaign for Activision’s new downloadable digital content for Call of Duty: Ghosts Onslaught, agency 72andSunny has gone from replacing you to straight-up snatching you out of your life, action flick-style, to give you the gaming time you need. Directed by Craig Gillespie, actor Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire, Snatch, This Is England) walks us through how a good ol’ fashioned kidnapping–or in this case “CODnapping”–will give you a guilt-free excuse to put all those life responsibilities on hold in favor of a comfy chair, some snacks, and the “joy of shooting aliens in the f*#king face.”