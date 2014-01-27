See How A Master Filmmaker Fully Captures A City In “Scorsese’s New York”

At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, director Richard Linklater unveiled his experimental film, Boyhood, which was shot over a period of 12 years. The movie tracks a 7-year old as he ages over the course of the production into a college-age young adult. It’s a neat trick and all, but someone kind of beat Linklater to it. Going back as far as the 1960s, Martin Scorsese has been documenting the evolution of his favorite character: New York City.

At least 14 of Scorsese’s 20+ films have been set in the Big Apple, and have since become part of the fabric of the city’s mystique. Now Robert Kolodny, an editor at House of Nod, has cut together a short video called Scorsese’s New York that reveals how the director has shown off his beloved hometown over the years and decades.





From the mise-en-scène of the earliest Robert DeNiro collaborations like Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, and Raging Bull, to the ever-present skylines in the recent Wolf of Wall Street, these clips show off the particular storefronts, fashions, subways, and taxis of the city, and how it’s all changed.

Scenes culled from the film Gangs of New York even give us a glimpse into how things looked in the past, before Scorsese was there to capture it in real-time. The only thing the director hasn’t done yet, apparently, is show us the New York of the future.