Scratch That: This Is The Apple IWatch Of Your Dreams

The number one thing all future wearable tech will need to abide by? You gotta look good .

Behold, this lovely Apple iWatch concept by San Francisco designer Todd Hamilton, which melds the sensibilities of Nike’s FuelBand with iOS. It piggybacks off an earlier design iteration by Thomas Bogner, who, last October, posted his mockup to Dribbble.





There was, however, one major design flaw with Bogner’s concept, at least according to Hamilton: The watch’s orientation was horizontal instead of vertical. Here’s a bit more insight from Hamilton’s blog:

For the lock screen I designed a simple black & white interface displaying the time, date, and button to activate Siri. From here the possible actions are: Tap to use Siri, swipe up to unlock, or pull down to view notifications. Sound familiar? While I was designing this I found myself pretending what it would be like to use swiping gestures on my wrist. Give it a try, it feels pretty good!

With any luck, Apple is taking notes. The firm recently hired Nancy Dougherty and Ravi Narasimhan, both specialists in wearable sensors, revving up iWatch rumors.