The Weirdest Job Interview Questions Of The Year Are Here

Glassdoor has released its yearly list of the most unusual questions employers asked in interviews to stretch the interviewees’ creativity and problem-solving capabilities.

The number one question comes from an interview with Zappos: “If you could throw a parade of any caliber through the Zappos office what type of parade would it be?”

Others reflected the company’s core competencies better. “How does the internet work?” asked Akamai, a cloud-service company.

Some tested compassion and empathy levels: “What is your least favorite thing about humanity?” asked ZocDoc.

“How honest are you?” asked Allied Telesis, an IP/Ethernet network provider.

While others asked about relatability, “What is the funniest thing that has happened to you recently?” asked Applebee’s.

Other favorites: