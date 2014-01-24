Utilitarianism Marketing–Being Useful While Getting Your Message Across

There is a new phenomenon sweeping the world of marketing: utilitarianism marketing — providing would-be customers with something useful while also delivering your marketing message.

Utilitarianism marketing provides a valuable service to customers, whether they ever pay a penny to the company itself or not. It is a truly selfless look at what people might need and taking an action to help make their lives better.

There aren’t a lot of brands that agree to spend their resources on providing utility without forcing droves of their own marketing/sales messages on the world. But there are some that execute it with grace and strike a good balance between utility and marketing.

Let’s take a look at some of the best ones around.

The greatest thing about IBM’s Smarter Cities campaign is that even its advertising is smart. Their range of benches, ramps and shelters were designed to be “not only beautiful, but useful to city dwellers.” The campaign aimed to draw people’s attention to IBM’s forum for sharing ideas for how to build and empower smarter cities–and in doing so produced some smart-city ideas of their own.





Vanish stain remover is one of the biggest-selling products in the industry, but the brand was worried that their advertising was not “hitting the right tone” so they developed the @TPSbag Twitter handle to encourage customers to share their stain-removal tips, as well as introducing the stain-solver page on their website. It’s a whole different approach to marketing which lets customers do the talking and sharing (as well as providing utility), rather than the brand dominating the conversation. It empowers customers with useful and accurate knowledge, while associating the brand with positive solutions.

Samsung Mobile Charging Station Image: Flickr user Global X

It’s one of those ideas that is so blindingly obvious that once you’ve seen it you wonder how no-one has thought of it before. What do travelers need to do at airports? Charge their phones. Cue Samsung’s phone charging hubs that allow passengers to charge their phones before they travel–but that put Samsung’s name in large letters in front of their eyes. Yes, it does help raise Samsung’s profile, but it provides a hugely useful service to airport users.