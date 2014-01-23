The 3 Crucial Digital Retail Trends of 2014

Retailers have refined the science of merchandising for hundreds of years, but the disruption of the Internet and ecommerce has been an enormous catalyst of change for the industry–and there are no signs of this slowing.

The art and science of ‘click and mortar’ is just beginning to take shape. In fact, according to eMarketer, more than 80 percent of shoppers who visit an ecommerce site do not know what they want to buy. Which means that in a $15 trillion global retail industry, there is a lot of opportunity.

In 2014, merchandising continues to reshape itself with three important trends: Discovery, Seasonality and Compression.

In the early days of the Internet, we surfed the web in attempt to find products we’d seen in magazines or on TV. Web search then helped to organize our curiosity for new products. Today, we continue to navigate in an era of web discovery. Whether it’s Facebook, Flickr or YouTube, the evolution of the web has created “feeds.”

The core technology of a feed helps people discover things that matter in simple, organized fluid environments. News Feed is essential to consumer discovery and businesses leverage it as a digital shopping aisle to showcase products and drive customers to purchase. Retailers will begin investing more in the art of digital discovery.

Traditionally, the holidays were tent poles for retailers’ marketing campaigns. While holidays are important retail moments, digital technology gives businesses more flexibility on how and when to approach customers. During the recent cold front that affected much of the U.S., many retailers’ quickly engaged people to deliver timely digital content.

Whether humorous, insightful or empathetic, this kind of timeliness is core to retailers—customers need a reason to shop and timeliness is a key motivator. Digital technology will allow savvy retailers the opportunity for a ‘holiday’ every day or week of the year.