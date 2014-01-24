4 Soft Skills That You Need To Learn

Over at the Geek Manager site, Meri Williams recently blogged about a phenomenon she sees play out among her teams. A technically brilliant person “slowly becomes incredibly frustrated that they don’t have the impact they want to have.” The person knows he needs “soft skills” but many then fell prey to belief in what Williams calls the Soft Skills Fairy.

“The Soft Skills Fairy has a wand, and if you were touched with it at birth then you have soft skills. If you weren’t you don’t and can never develop them,” she writes.

It’s unlikely that someone will say “You know that woman who corrected everything I said? I really want to work with her!”

This is obviously ridiculous. Just as people can learn to code, write, or speak French, people can learn to work with other people, too. Successful people–even those not naturally inclined this way–learn to do just that.

But this isn’t a modern observation. Nearly 80 years ago, Dale Carnegie’s famous book, How to Win Friends and Influence People, addressed hard-working sorts who felt they couldn’t get ahead because of a lack of people skills. I re-read the book recently, and was reminded of a few soft skills that will make a huge difference in anyone’s life.

I’m an introvert, but fortunately, I’m also a journalist. I’ve learned that it’s easy to have a conversation if I just ask people about their lives and interests. In Carnegie’s book, he has a list of “6 Ways to Make People Like You.” Two of them? “Become genuinely interested in other people,” and “Be a good listener.” Encourage others to talk about themselves. Since most people like to recount their stories and observations, your interest in listening makes you a person people enjoy being around.