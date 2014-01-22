Inside The Robot Internet

This so called Internet for robots does for automated machines what the Internet does for humans–offering users the ability to both teach one another and learn. RoboEarth, funded by the European Commission, is the work of researchers at Eindhoven University in the Netherlands and five other European institutes, who have been working on the system for over four years. And today, they are unveiling RoboEarth’s first live public demonstration of robots working collaboratively together.

Most robots exist to perform tasks more efficiently and cheaper than humans. Or to do things that humans can’t. But when it comes to learning most robots are no smarter than the parts they are made from. In fact, most robots are designed to perform a single routine task. And if that task changes or the conditions in which it’s being performed change, the robot can become useless.

Heico Sandee, RoboEarth’s project manager, discussed this limitation of robots, describing the situation of a company that told him that when they make even a small change in one of their products, they have to reprogram and reinstall all of the robots they use for automation. “This adds up to 80% of what it would cost them to simply buy all new robots,” Sandee said.

RoboEarth was created to solve this problem of robot inflexibility. By allowing robots to learn from one another, the robots can engage in a dynamic evolutionary process. They can adapt to their changing environment and learn the more subtle and sophisticated behaviors and actions required to work with humans.

To create a system for robots to communicate with each other, RoboEarth’s researchers use a language that organizes information into environments, objects, and actions. This data is accessible to robots on a wireless network, Sandee explains, asking us to imagine a robot trying to find a door to move from one room to the next. In the RoboEarth system, the environment of the room is represented like a Google map. The robot picks up cues about objects (represented as 3-D models and images) from the objects’ shapes and their locations in the environment. When the robot detects that an object is a door it can access the network and search for existing data on doors.

What kind of door is it? What type of handle does it have? Where is that handle positioned?