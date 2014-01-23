How HarperCollins’s Chief Digital Officer Uses Big Data To Make Publishing More Profitable

Having worked at EMI records for over a decade, Chantal Restivo-Alessi knows what it’s like to have the digitization of media cannibalize your industry. “I went through the digital revolution early on with music,” the HarperCollins’s Chief Digital Officer told Fast Company.

The music establishment made mistakes, she admits. “In the early days, it was a lot of resistance in participating in the new business models,” she added. But because of that unfortunate experience, Restivo-Alessi, who has worked on the business side of various creative industries, is primed to guide the publishing giant into its inevitable future–hopefully, without losing paying customers. “If you lose young consumers to piracy it is extremely hard to compete with zero,” Restivo explained as one of the main lessons she learned from her days at EMI.

Chantal Restivo-Alessi

At the helm of HarperCollins’s digital arm, Restivo-Alessi is determined not to let that happen again. Fast Company spoke with her about how she plans on doing that. And, in this year of big data, it comes as no surprise that data factors into the publishing company’s plans. “Data actually has to impact every single function. It’s not something that impacts only one part of the organization,” she said.

FAST COMPANY: Was the foray of HarperCollins into data your doing?

CHANTAL RESTIVO-ALESSI: It predates me. My boss, Brian Murray, came from consulting so he’s very comfortable with data and analytics and he decided to start investing in this space by hiring the right people. They’re really hard to find, I think. People who are comfortable with the data, but are also comfortable with talking to people and communicating to people what the data actually means–it’s hard. You don’t want to have the introverted person who can’t, then, relate to his colleagues.

Presumably, you’re one of those “right people” that Murray hired. How does your role at HarperCollins as head of digital publishing involve data?

Digital changes our ability to acquire more data, which is good and bad. The good side is it gives us the opportunity to look at things that we do and also what we acquire in a different way. The bad thing is that the risk is you have too much noise and you need to make sure you’re identifying exactly what you’re looking for rather than being swamped by data.