Why King Did Not Make The Most Innovative Companies List

What does it mean to be an innovator? Our editors debated many companies–and throughout this list, we’re running some of their discussions. This is how we decided on King.

NAY: You mean Candy Crush with puppies and vegetables? It’s like Rovio cranking out more dull Angry Birds spin-offs.

NAY: We’ve seen so many one-idea wonders in the social-mobile-­gaming era. Where’s its next hit?

YEA: King has clearly figured out the secret to addictive gaming.

YEA: Give King time. Its ­strategy–launching games on King.com, promoting popular ones to Facebook, and then making apps for the big winners–is smart.

NAY: But in its 10-plus years, that strategy yielded one megahit. Should I check back in 2024?

YEA: King has 150 games in 14 languages. Its games are among the most popular and top grossing. That’s a lot of happy players.

NAY: Of course they’re happy: King doesn’t show them ads, and very few shell out for in-app purchases!

YEA: King’s IPO will give it fresh capital for game development.

NAY: King has been profitable since 2005, so it’s arguably had the funds to produce a second winner.