Beats Music Is The Latest Competitor Clamoring For Your Eardrums

Between Spotify , Rdio , and Google Music All Access , there is no shortage of premium streaming-music services to pluck from when you need to set the mood–whether that means going for a tempo run or staring at a spreadsheet alone in your cubicle.

On Tuesday, Beats Music–yes, the same company known for its glitzy, thumping headphones–became the newest competitor in the land-grab for your eardrums. For $10 a month, Beats Music subscribers receive access to some 20 million songs, a catalog that CEO Ian Rogers promises isn’t bloated with low-quality karaoke versions or weird covers.

Ian Rogers

With pretty iOS and Android apps (a Windows Phone version will reportedly roll out on Friday) now available to download, the music service has a few things going for it that might be worth checking out. Its main draw is that the underlying engine relies on human curation rather than algorithms alone to give you better stuff to listen to. Upon firing up the app, you’re prompted to select a few genres (classic rock, Motown) and artists (Bruce Springsteen, the Temptations, etc.) to get you started. From there, you’re presented with a few options for easy listening once you swipe left or right:





1. Just For You presents playlists and albums “handpicked by experts” that are tailored to your sensibilities. I picked Motown, for example, and was delightfully granted some Jackson 5.





2. The Sentence is like a game of mad libs, only instead of a story it generates a playlist. You fill in blanks like “I’m [in my car? at my computer?] & feel like [running? dancing? etc.]” It recommends good stuff, too–at least when it works. (More on that in just a sec.)





3. Highlights is exactly what it sounds like, floating the crème de la crème picked by Beats’ “music experts” to the top.





4. Find It let’s you sift through playlists based on genres (“Beats classic country,” for example) or activities (the best appears to be “breaking up”). It’s also where you’ll find the vaunted “Curators” section, where publications like Pitchfork and Rolling Stone tell you what they’re listening to, too.