How This Team Built Their Own Secure Version Of Google Chrome

The folks behind WhiteHat Security weren’t satisfied with the security and privacy found in exiting web browsers, so they decided to make their own–and quickly encountered a huge design challenge. The browser is always in incognito mode, which is “actually a very major design change,” says Robert Hansen, WhiteHat’s director of product management. “It’s not as easy as it sounds, for all kinds of different reasons.”

The team chose to build on top of open source project Chromium, the project that serves as the basis for Google Chrome, so its interface should be familiar to Chrome users. But it differs from Chrome by opening by default in protected mode, the equivalent of Chrome’s incognito, so cookies, browser history, and other stored information are automatically purged when the browser’s closed. That means sites users access will have less information about them on return visits and that others using the same computer won’t have access to information unwittingly logged in browsing histories.

“We haven’t seen a browser out there that’s secure–and usable at the same time as being secure,” says Hansen.”There’s nothing stopping any one of the browser companies from doing what we’re doing, except that it doesn’t align with their business model,” since other browser makers get their money from advertising, he says.

In addition to launching in private mode, Aviator includes an ad-blocking browser plugin called Disconnect, which is also available for ordinary Chrome, designed to filter out ads and tracking cookies. This should also make the browsing experience faster, Hansen says.

Aviator also sends the Do Not Track HTTP header that asks ad networks not to track user behavior from website to website, though it’s far from universally followed.

The Aviator team prefers to focus on what it calls “Can Not Track,” he said, making it technically impossible to track users from site to site.

“Instead of relying on the good graces of the advertisers, we built it in a way that ensures they cannot misbehave,” he said. Referrer headers, which specify where users came from when they access a site by clicking a link, aren’t sent across domains when users go from one website to another, making tracking users that much harder.