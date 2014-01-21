These Are The Worst Passwords On The Internet

The good news: “Password” is no longer the most popular password on the Internet. The bad news: Its replacement, “123456,” is somehow just as unforgivable.

We’re still incredibly terrible at writing secure passwords, in other words, at least according to security firm SplashData, which just released its annual list of the most-used passwords across the English-speaking web. Here’s the top 10:

1. 123456

2. password

3. 12345678

4. qwerty

5. abc123

6. 123456789

7. 111111

8. 1234567

9. iloveyou

10. adobe123

As you can see, it’s mostly a mix of consecutive numbers and easy-to-tap-out phrases. A SplashData rep told Fast Company that the list was put together from aggregated data taken from the year’s notable security breaches, including last year’s massive Adobe leak. As such, demographic data–like who’s actually using these kinds of passwords–wasn’t available.

If you somehow still find yourself still using “iloveyou” or six-digit minimum requirements like “111111,” a few pointers: Creativity can go a long way toward a secure password. It’s best to stick with information someone couldn’t easily Google about you (your dog, your mom’s maiden name, etc.), and something harder to pin down like your favorite food.