The Biggest Mistake You’re Making On Twitter

Tweeting has never been easier. Just click that turquoise bird alongside nearly every kind of content on the web today, and a ready-to-go message presents itself. All you need to do is click “tweet.” The whole thing takes less than five seconds!

But using the default text, which is often generic and devoid of any shout-outs, styling, or personal commentary, is a big mistake. What you tweet has your name and avatar on it, so it behooves you to stamp it with your own style.

What’s more, if you want to stand out, you can’t just put out what everyone else is typing. You need to offer up something new. Here are several ideas to infuse your tweet with personality:

Consider this post, “Facebook: I Want My Friends Back,” by Richard Metzger of the Dangerous Minds blog.

Here’s what happens if we click the “tweet” button:

FACEBOOK: I WANT MY FRIENDS BACK http://dangerousminds.net/comments/facebook_i_want_my_friends_back via @dangermindsblog

While the essentials are here, this tweet typifies the bare minimum. This is an opportunity lost.

Now let’s tweak a few things: