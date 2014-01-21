Oikos Greek Yogurt Reunites The Men of “Full House” For Super Bowl

When Dannon employed John Stamos as its brand spokesperson for Oikos Greek Yogurt in 2012, the company cleverly tapped into the Full House nostalgia of its target market. There’s hardly a thirty-something lady that doesn’t have a bit of a soft spot for Stamos’ character Uncle Jesse on the hit sitcom of the late ’80s and early ’90s.





Now, Dannon has reunited all of the father figures from Full House–Stamos, Bob Sagat and Dave Coulier–and it seems like nothing’s changed in the 19 years since the family men went off the air. As Stamos noshes on Oikos while watching a great game, he quickly turns to reveal Sagat and Coulier hanging in jammies on the kitchen counter. Sagat astutely suggests that perhaps it’s time for them to get their own places, to which they answer unanimously with a giant “naaah.”

This, then, is the beginning of a yogurt bromance. Beyond this initial teaser, there are several more videos of the trio hanging like old times available at OikosBromance.com. While Stamos is ostensibly the star of the spots, he ends up doing what many expect of him: looks good and chisel-jawed while not saying too much. Instead, Coulier seems to bring the comedic energy to the videos: he dominates at air hockey over Stamos (a cardboard cutout, natch); he tells a nice clean joke to Sagat (the king of very dirty jokes); and freestyles an ode to fans with a chorus of “Oikos… Stamos” being the lyrical hook. As for Sagat, he just deadpans all over the place, often with the look of “how exactly did I get here” on his face.

While the spots have a distinctly goofy vibe, younger selves will enjoy seeing Danny Tanner, Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone together again. More importantly, the campaign does something unheard of in the yogurt world: it features men talking about and eating yogurt and no one is dancing.