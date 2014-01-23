5 Productive Ways To Respond To Criticism

Today, few things are a matter of life and death, but our fight or flight response is still triggered in many situations. One of these can happen when we are receiving criticism. The response can very according to who is giving the criticism and how much power we perceive that person having over us. The more power we see the person having, the more likely we will feel a flight response. Yhe more we feel that the criticism is unjustified or unfair, the stronger the fight response.

Whatever the situation, the fight or flight response does not serve us well when we are criticized. Whether we feel we deserve the criticism or not, there are techniques that we can help us make the most of a situation.

Chances are we have, or will, receive negative feedback at work at some point in our lives. Like other situation, you can prepare yourself. Think of a time in the past when you received some unwanted feedback about your performance. How did you feel, and react? If you had a chance to do it over again, would you handle the situation differently?

Replay the scenario in your mind in a way that would result in the outcome you wanted. If it helps, role-play with a trusted friend or colleague. Come up with some responses that would help keep you on track that you can call up in future situations. Come up with a word, sound, phrase, or song that will remind you of the ideal situation that you had envisioned and repeat it whenever the situation comes up again.

We feel before we think. To our old reactive brain, criticism will feel like we are being attacked. This may bring out powerful emotions that can temporarily cause us to react before our thinking brain kicks in. The good news is that these strong emotions will quickly subside as our rational brains take over.

If you feel these strong emotions coming up the first thing to do is give yourself time before you react. Take a couple of deep breaths, count to ten, or do whatever you can to distract yourself. If the emotions are still highly volatile ask for a time out and tell the person you will get back to them once you’ve had a chance to collect your thoughts. Give yourself a chance to respond, rather than react. Rather than reacting in an emotional state, responding gives us a chance to use our thinking powers and increases the chances of getting the outcome that we want.