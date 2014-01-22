6 Ways to Hear What Consumers Are Really Saying

For decades, market research was based on a simple premise: listen to your consumers. The idea was that if you paid enough attention, and spoke to enough consumers, you would understand what they want. You would uncover their needs, desires, and frustrations, so that your products and communications could answer them.

But times are changing. We’ve become much smarter about what drives human decision making, and the science increasingly shows that much of what influences us is unconscious–which means consumers can’t talk about it directly.

Traditional focus groups have their own set of problems, but even more natural research methods (e.g. ethnographies and one-on-one interviews) and projective techniques (e.g. brand personifications, mood boards, storytelling, etc.) can fall prey to relying too strongly on what respondents say. Consumers just can’t tell you much about how they decide or why they buy. After all, we know what happened with New Coke, right?

Despite this shift in thinking, we still love consumer quotes. We want to hear it straight from their mouths, and research agencies still hand us reams of quotes from surveys and interviews. The key is to use this information wisely by reading between the lines to get at their real (and often hidden) intentions, motivations, feelings, and beliefs.

Here are six tips to get more out of your research by looking behind and around what consumers say:

Are their arms crossed? Are they hunched over? Does a new idea have them sitting up and gesturing more? These clues can lead you to true excitement or disinterest in an idea. Sometimes I think you can learn more in a focus group backroom by having the sound turned off and just watching the respondents carefully.

Many facial expressions are involuntary and immediate, and often display our real feelings. It can be easy to see if someone’s face lights up at a new idea, but there are many more nuanced expressions as well. Called microexpressions, they can reveal true feelings before our conscious mind and social judgement cloud our response. There are even training courses available to learn to spot and interpret these fleeting expressions.