Watch A Singer Get An Extreme Photoshop Makeover Over The Course Of Her Music Video

There’s no shortage of deserved scorn for the depressingly common practice of Photoshopping images of female beauty into unnatural distortions of what women actually look like (and some undeserved scorn too–see the recent Jezebel weirdness re: Lena Dunham’s Vogue appearance). From 2006’s “Evolution” ad for Dove to more recent viral exercises , we’ve seen the issue tackled from different angles and platforms.

Now Budapest-born singer Boggie has released a music video that showcases her own digital revamp. The song, called Nouveau Parfum, is powerful for its irony; even as Boggie sings about refusing to conform, we watch as her visage is revamped for public consumption. “I’m not their product…they cannot change me,” she belts in passionate French. And yet, that’s exactly what she’s letting happen.





Nouveau Parfum was directed by Nándor Lőrincz and Bálint Nagy. And while there’s some simulation going on (such moving-image alterations seem technologically unfeasible), the video makes a fresh statement about the packaging of people and images.