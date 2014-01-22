8 Strategies To Improve Your Memory

Ever misplace your keys, forget someone’s name, or lose your train of thought? Of course you have. Everyone struggles with their memory from time to time.

While they can be frustrating, these little slips are common and normal, says Gary Small, MD, director of the UCLA Longevity Center and author of The Memory Bible.

“We become more forgetful as we age, and by 45 the average person has a measurable decline in their memory ability, but we have more control than we think,” says Small. “The MacArthur Study of Successful Aging found that genetics only accounts for a third of memory success. The rest is our cognitive and physical health.”

The biggest reason we forget is because we’re not paying attention, says Small. Many of us rely on gadgets to help with memory–taking a photo of the parking garage level with our smartphone, for example–but they can also distract us, which can cause us to forget even more. Instead of relying on something external, Small offers eight strategies for improving your memory:

In his memory education program at UCLA, Small teaches the “Look, Snap, Connect” technique.

“’Look’ is a reminder to focus your attention, ‘Snap’ is a reminder to create a mental snapshot because we’re hardwired to remember things visually, and ‘Connect’ is a way of linking those mental snapshots so they have meaning,” says Small. “If it is meaningful, it will be memorable.”

For example, if you have two errands to run–pick up eggs and go to the post office–Small’s technique would have you picture an egg with a stamp on it.