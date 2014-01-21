Reality And Advertising Converge For Seahawks’ Richard Sherman

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is not known as a low-key individual. He’s a passionate guy who is known to wander into questionable trash talk territory from time to time .





This is a Super Bowl-bound star from Compton, California, who isn’t shy about sharing his opinions and this new spot for Beats By Dre (see above) illustrates how those facts are used and distorted by the media. This is a guy who graduated high school with straight-As, then from Stanford and is very active in his charity that provides school supplies, updated textbooks, and other materials for inner-city kids. And yet he’s being asked about a thug reputation. No wonder he’s taking a tip from Kevin Garnett and using those noise cancelling headphones.

The noise isn’t going to get any quieter leading up to the Super Bowl thanks to Sherman’s post-game interview following Seattle’s NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman’s WWE-style taunting of 49ers’ Michael Crabtree, no matter how it’s justified, has now become a major Super Bowl storyline and will no doubt have us all reaching for giant headphones to block it out by the time February 2nd rolls around. Maybe Beats should be calling Fox to see if there’s another 60-seconds they can spare.