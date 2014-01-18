advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

See The Teasers For Bud Light’s New “Whatever Happens” Super Bowl Campaign

By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

Cornerstone Super Bowl advertiser Bud Light announced earlier this week that it was returning to the game with a brand new campaign and tag line, “The Perfect Beer For Whatever Happens.”

Today the brand unveiled a series of teasers for the campaign that set up the premise: an elaborate night-out narrative that involves, according to one of the ads “412 actors, 58 hidden cameras, 5 rock stars… 4 celebrities,” and one “unsuspecting guy.”

Some of the celebrities featured in the Hangover-meets-Cosmopolitan Las-Vegas-campaign-style ads include Don Cheadle, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Reggie Watts.


In a conversation earlier this week, Rob McCarthy, VP Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch, told us the campaign was “born out of spending time with millennial beer drinkers, who have a sense of optimism and are open to whatever happens.” The campaign begins with the teasers and will extend through various digital/social elements. “We’ll leave no stone unturned digitally and socially,” over the course of the campaign, said McCarthy. The 17-second teasers include the hashtag #upforwhatever. Energy BBDO is Bud Light’s agency though McCarthy says the Super Bowl campaign was “an integrated BBDO effort” that included BBDO New York.

See them in the slideshow above.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life