See The Teasers For Bud Light’s New “Whatever Happens” Super Bowl Campaign

Cornerstone Super Bowl advertiser Bud Light announced earlier this week that it was returning to the game with a brand new campaign and tag line, “The Perfect Beer For Whatever Happens.”

Today the brand unveiled a series of teasers for the campaign that set up the premise: an elaborate night-out narrative that involves, according to one of the ads “412 actors, 58 hidden cameras, 5 rock stars… 4 celebrities,” and one “unsuspecting guy.”

Some of the celebrities featured in the Hangover-meets-Cosmopolitan Las-Vegas-campaign-style ads include Don Cheadle, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Reggie Watts.





In a conversation earlier this week, Rob McCarthy, VP Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch, told us the campaign was “born out of spending time with millennial beer drinkers, who have a sense of optimism and are open to whatever happens.” The campaign begins with the teasers and will extend through various digital/social elements. “We’ll leave no stone unturned digitally and socially,” over the course of the campaign, said McCarthy. The 17-second teasers include the hashtag #upforwhatever. Energy BBDO is Bud Light’s agency though McCarthy says the Super Bowl campaign was “an integrated BBDO effort” that included BBDO New York.

