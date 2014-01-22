How SmartThings CEO Alex Hawkinson Is Growing The Internet Of Things

Alex Hawkinson’s company, SmartThings, wants to be the hub of your smarthome–letting your wristband tell your coffeemaker and radio that you’re awake, so you can sip a cup and listen to NPR right when you get to the kitchen.

SmartThings launched with one of the biggest Kickstarter campaigns in history, raised $12.5 million in Series A led by Greylock Partners, and just made a case study in gadget cool at the Consumer Electronics Show. Alex told us how SmartThings is growing the ecosystem that makes it all possible. An edited version of the conversation is below.

We started with Kickstarter. The goal wasn’t funding; it was purely about community and ecosystem development. We wanted to see if there was a subset of early adopter consumers that would be interested in this vision of an easy and open platform that can bring your home to life.

The goal was to attract developers. Originally the goal was 1,000 households and behind the scenes maybe a 100 developers in Kickstarter. That was our mental picture of success. Just in the Kickstarter process, we had five times that number of households and 10 times that number developers–more than a thousand signed up. We’ve been fortunate in that we’ve planted a flag around a vision for an open platform for this physical world that lets regular developers contribute. Mankind making the world smarter.

We’ve been fortunate in executing and gaining enough investments that we’ve put the tools out to the community to make what we’re doing possible. We invested in the developer toolkit, where anybody can sign up for a developer account–and that’s grown to over 5,000.