Pay Close Attention To This Marijuana Millionaire’s Weed Venture Capital Fund

Before medical marijuana, before Colorado and Washington’s legalization initiatives, there was only the underground weed economy. There was no such thing as a mainstream marijuana entrepreneur. How things have changed.

Now there’s a new crop of buttoned-up weed entrepreneurs who have never been involved in the black market, with a support system of marijuana venture capital firms and private equity funds popping up beside them. “We used to get questions like “Isn’t it true that marijuana causes men to grow breasts?’ Now 98% of the questions we get have to do with capital formation, taxation, regulation, port liability, and zoning,” says Allen St. Pierre, the executive director of NORML.

The poster boy for the above-ground weed entrepreneur movement is Justin Hartfield, the CEO of marijuana review and discussion site WeedMaps. Hartfield makes big money from WeedMaps–the company generates over $25 million per year. He’s continuing to expand his empire, co-founding marijuana technology venture capital firm Ghost Group in 2012 (brands include WeedMaps, MMJMenu.com, Marijuana.com, and marketing company Bonfire), and more recently, launching marijuana VC investment fund Emerald Ocean Capital.

The fund’s goal, according to its website:

The Emerald Ocean Capital team seeks to cement a leading position within the legal cannabis industry by consolidating market share through strategic investments. The principals look to build upon their past experience in the legal cannabis industry to navigate the opportunities in this emerging industry.

The 29-year-old Hartfield launched Emerald Ocean Capital in 2013 for the same reason that he’s launched all his other marijuana ventures: There was an opening in the market. “We started to see a lot more investors and entrepreneurs coming through our contact form and submitting business plans. We always got a bunch of business plans in past, but they were starting to get better and better,” he says. “We decided we wanted to capitalize on those opportunities. It just made a lot of sense.”

While Emerald Ocean is investing in marijuana-related business, it won’t put money into any dispensaries or grow operations–at least not in the near future. With a federal ban still in place on marijuana, that would be too risky even for Hartfield, who is already peripherally participating in a semi-legal industry. And up until recently, banks didn’t allow marijuana businesses to open bank accounts, making direct weed investments even more dicey.

He’s more interested in software companies that dance around the edges of the marijuana economy, like WeedMaps.