Tony Robbins On Hunger, Disappointment, And 3-D Printing

I first saw Tony Robbins speak in 2007. I knew a little bit about him, but like many people, I didn’t know about expanse of his experience as a coach, business leader, and humanitarian. While watching Robbins over these past few years, and working with him on a couple of occasions, it’s like peeling back layers of a really, really large onion.

His events have attracted more than 50 million people from around the world, and he has advised global leaders, celebrities, and some of the world’s top athletes. When he’s not on stage, he’s investing in and running businesses ranging from 3-D printing to interactive sales training to a resort in Fiji.

Tony Robbins

Robbins describes himself as “a strategist, a father, and one passionate mo-fo.” During our chat, he shares the number one trait he sees in the world’s most successful people. As for his obvious business interest in technology and social media (he is active on Twitter, among other networks), he cautions that “we’re drowning in information, but starving for some wisdom.”