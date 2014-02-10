Fitbit sold 67% of all full-body activity trackers in 2013, besting Nike’s FuelBand and Jawbone’s Up in both sales and critical reviews, which helped bring in $43 million in funding last year. Thanks to a recent software update, its latest device, Force, syncs with iPhones to show an incoming caller’s name on its scrolling screen. It’s the sort of thing you’d expect to see from the iWatch–if it existed. The Force is a far more stylish device than the clunky Samsung Galaxy Gear (or any other smartwatch on the market), and Fitbit is poised to get even more chic: In January, the company announced a collaboration with high-end designer Tory Burch, who will make pendants, bracelets, and wristbands for the Fitbit Flex activity band.