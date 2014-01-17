Confirmed: Your Web-Savvy Kids Are Outsmarting Your Parental Controls

Think you’re keeping track of your 13-year-old’s online habits? A new study suggests they may be outsmarting you every step of the way.

The Ofcom Report on Internet safety measures validated every parent’s worst fear about their child’s online behavior: Children know more about navigating the Internet than their parents do. That means all those filters and parental controls were probably set up in vain. Indeed, researchers found that 18% of kids know how to disable Internet filters, even if only 6% of them actually admitted to doing so.

Nearly half of adolescents between the ages 12 to 15 know how to delete their browsing history, while 29% can alter settings to disguise their browser activity. As children become more aware that their parents are invested in seeing the sites they visit, they become more adept at hiding their tracks.

Still, it’s not as though parents are unaware of their digital inferiority. “Almost half (44%) of parents with children aged between eight and 11 say their child knows more about the internet than they do. That rises to 63% for parents of 12-15-year-olds,” the BBC said.

An Australian study unearthed similar findings back in 2012. Their study found that 59% of children admitted to having ways of hiding what they do online, according to News.com.au.

Just as children acquire language at a very early age, it should come as no surprise that as younger generations become computer literate earlier in life, they’re able to outsmart their parents, who likely first experienced modern computing in their teenage years, if not later.