Why Uber Did Not Make The Most Innovative Companies List

What does it mean to be an innovator? Our editors debated many companies–and throughout this list, we’re running some of their discussions. This is how we decided on Uber.

YEA: Uber’s killing it, bro: $200 million–plus in revenue, and now in 26 countries and almost 70 cities.

NAY: Great. Where’d the money come from–skimming off its drivers’ tips (for which there’s a lawsuit)?

YEA: Oh, c’mon. Uber loves its drivers: It’s helping them lease cars at a great rate.

NAY: Only because it’s willing to do anything to stop Lyft, which is much friendlier (pink mustaches!) and hot on its heels.

YEA: Stop hating. CEO Travis Kalanick needs that supply of cars on the road. He’s building out a network that can deliver anything instantly.

NAY: So I see–like its hyped ice-cream delivery each summer, where almost no one got ice cream? These stunts of Uber’s never evolve the business.