Calling All Writers: Move to Detroit, And Get A Free House

If you’re a struggling but talented writer, a new nonprofit in Detroit might want to give you a house. Yes, for free. With the help of a local youth training program, Write a House plans to fix up vacant, rundown homes in a city with many of them. It will soon be choosing writers to live in them.

The project started when two friends, a novelist and an editor who’d moved from New York to Detroit, wanted to help foster the local literary scene. They talked about buying a big house and turning it into a writers’ colony, but Toby Barlow, the novelist, vetoed that idea–he’d spent time growing up at an arts colony in the Adirondacks, and knew what it entailed.





“You end up being kind of a camp counselor, and sex therapist, and running a bed and breakfast,” Barlow says. Instead, they decided to buy houses to give them away, bringing more long-term literary residents to Detroit.

Write a House bought two houses for $1,000 each, and was given a third by Powerhouse Productions, a nonprofit that has fixed up other vacant Detroit homes for artists. They partnered with Young Detroit Builders, an organization that trains youth in basic building skills, to do the renovations. Now, they’re raising money on Indiegogo to work on the first house.

It took two years to launch the project, mostly because lawyers didn’t know what to make of it at first. “Lawyers, it turns out, are kind of allergic to the idea of giving away homes,” Barlow says. Finally, they figured out an acceptable plan: Writers accepted into the program will lease the homes from the nonprofit for two years–for a small amount to cover taxes and insurance–and at the end of the time, they’ll be awarded the deed.

The first three houses are within a couple blocks of each other in a neighborhood sometimes called Little Bangladeshi Town. “We chose it because it was where the affordable homes were, but also because there was a strong arts community already there,” Barlow says. Galleries are nearby, and Kate Daughdrill, an artist known for founding a series of creative fundraising dinners called Detroit Soup, lives down the street.





Like other parts of Detroit, the neighborhood has struggled with a glut of vacant properties. Empty homes were worth so little to banks that they often didn’t even spend the time to file foreclosure paperwork so they could be resold, and neighbors suffered from declining property values in an endless cycle.