CEO of Grindr on The Power of Simplicity and Becoming an Unintentional Activist

When Joel Simkhai launched the all-guys meetup app Grinder back in 2009, he just wanted to meet gay people in Los Angeles. The app subsequently exploded, with 7 million users in 192 countries–including places like Saudi Arabia where you’re not going to find a gay bar. We talked to Joel about the growing pains of scaling too fast, the subtleties of growing into a manager, and what it’s like to become an unintentional activist. Find an edited version of that conversation below.

It’s better that I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into when I started this. The technology aspect of this is a huge undertaking. Back when I started, it was an idea: I want to meet the guys around me using my smartphone. At the time I just focused on the iPhone; there was no Android, there was no Blackberry. It seemed pretty straightforward. The real challenge becomes scaling it, allowing millions of users to create accounts and be able to secure it.

The most difficult part for me was to transition from a doer to a delegator.

Another thing that’s harder than it seems is managing a team. As I sit here as CEO, it was not something I’d done before. I didn’t quite realize that the execution of this idea is much more people intensive and tech intensive than I thought. But we’ve been able to execute and become the business we are today.

The most difficult part for me was to transition from a doer to a delegator. The key part of delegation is finding competent people–and not settling. There’s been a lot of situations where you settle because hey I don’t want to keep looking or this is the best I can find, but in the long run or the medium run, you’re actually worse off. The key thing is the recruiting part, finding someone who has the proven ability to execute.

Joel Simkhai

Once they’re on the job, it’s literally about giving them the ability to give them these projects and the tools to get them done and then trusting in them to do it.

Luckily we started this business in 2009 and not 1999, so we have the cloud. We’ve used Google, now we use Amazon, and those tools allow us to scale on the backend. In terms of payment processing, we use Stripe and Apple iTunes. We use a host of different ad networks. We have billions of impressions a month. Fifteen years ago you wouldn’t have found inventory to fill that.

One aspect of scaling is leveraging third-party providers, the other is simplicity. Keeping the experience simple and straightforward. You’ll notice that we have one photo in the profile, we don’t allow you to send large files in chat. We constrained it to the bare necessities of the experience and that allows us to scale a lot easier and it also allows us to go global in a lot of areas.