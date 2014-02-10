In March 2013, Flipboard released its version 2.0–transforming itself from the tablet’s slickest aggregator to the publishing industry’s would-be BFF. The service lets users create personalized magazines from their favorite sources, be they news outlets or blogs, and now draws roughly 200,000 new users a day, for a total of more than 100 million. Flipboard created ad revenue–sharing partnerships with Condé Nast and Time Inc. titles (Fast Company also works with Flipboard); later in the year, it added shoppable catalogs to its mix. And when the political site Talking Points Memo accused Flipboard of ripping off smaller publishers, Flipboard CEO Mike McCue parried by announcing plans for a similar revenue-sharing plan for the web’s indies. It launches this year. “If we can’t make the publishers successful,” says McCue, “we don’t deserve to win.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens