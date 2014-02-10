advertisement
SHoP Architects

[Sculptures and Photo by Ollanski]
By Andrew Rice1 minute Read

SHoP Architects is a small group with big ambitions: redesigning the New York City skyline. It’s behind developments of a 50-story hotel and marina, a $1.1 billion mixed-income housing complex, an outlet mall in Staten Island with the world’s tallest Ferris wheel, a luxury condo tower taller than the Empire State Building, and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. By invoking different design plans–such as a module-inspired high-rise in Brooklyn–SHoP puts quality control at the top of its priorities while also saving up to 20% of costs a normal developer might charge. The firm has even shirked taking fees in favor of equity in their properties, bridging the gap between architecture and real estate.

