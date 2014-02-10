Is Johnnie Walker just another phrase for “upward mobility”? For a new global middle class, it sure sounds that way. “There are opportunities in countries around the world to capture a zeitgeist, the sense of momentum,” says global brand director Gavin Pike. The $3 billion Scotch brand contributes about half of parent company Diageo’s total sales volume (Johnnie Walker surpassed sales of 20 million cases for the first time last year). It does this in part by deploying local teams to plumb the collective psyche of its target markets–and then customizing its “Keep Walking” campaign to speak to the new regions’ aspirations. The result: 80% of Johnnie Walker’s 2013 growth came from emerging markets. Recent local efforts include: