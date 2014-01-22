Mastering The Fine Art Of Getting To The Point

Joseph McCormack thinks everything would be better if people could just get to the point. As the author of Brief and founder of the Sheffield Company , a marketing firm that focuses on helping clients craft concise messaging, he’s observed first hand how endless meetings, data dumps, and wordy emails are becoming the bane of business.

McCormack tells Fast Company this pain point comes from “the Four Is” a layered mix of irritants and impatience that add up to one permanent pain point:

Information Inundation: Every day the average American consumes 34GB of content and checks their phone up to 150 times. Worker bees can get over 300 emails a week.

We only truly focus for six hours per week . That’s because attention spans are shrinking. We’re down from 12 seconds in 2000 to eight seconds today. Inattention:. That’s because attention spans are shrinking. We’re down from 12 seconds in 2000 to eight seconds today.

Impatience: McCormack’s Brief Lab discovered that nearly three quarters of professionals tune out of presentations within the first minute, stop reading an email after 30 seconds, and stop listening to colleagues after 15 seconds –all because they didn’t get to the point quickly.

Interruption: The average worker is interrupted around 60 times per day and doesn’t get back on task 40% of the time.





With all this in play says McCormack, “Brevity is not a nice to have, it’s a need to have.” He believes it’s just bad manners to go long, just like it’s rude to be late.

Joe McCormack

“I could talk about being brief all day long,” McCormack deadpans. Instead, he boils it down to “the elusive 600.” People have a natural mental capacity to process 750 words a minute, McCormack explains, but we only speak at a rate of 150 words per minute. “If you do the math, brevity is about managing people’s attention” as the spare 600 words rattle their focus.

Here are McCormack’s pointers on the fine art of getting to the point.