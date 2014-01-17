How This Tone-Deaf Startup Redeemed Itself After Founder’s Comments About Bay Area Homeless

One of the things that perpetually ignites anger among longtime San Franciscans about the tech-infused change sweeping the city, isn’t just that tech entrepreneurs dislike the city’s homelessness problem or biking culture , but that the techies in question usually don’t engage in helping to fix it.

An example is AngelHack, the two year-old hackathon company founded by Greg Gopman, who became infamous for his Facebook screed calling San Francisco’s homeless “hyenas.” He since apologized and has left the company, but his comments are still a lightning rod for those critical of tech culture:

In downtown SF the degenerates gather like hyenas, spit, urinate, taunt you, sell drugs, get rowdy, they act like they own the center of the city. Like it’s their place of leisure… In actuality it’s the business district for one of the wealthiest cities in the USA. It a disgrace. I don’t even feel safe walking down the sidewalk without planning out my walking path.

The growing backlash against gentrification in the city isn’t just about the public transit system. The heart of the issue may be just how tone-deaf those companies actions appear to have been in response. For example, while Mayor Ed Lee unveiled a plan asking tech companies to pay for their shuttle buses to use public bus stops, Google was busy starting a luxury commuter yacht pilot program for workers. That kind of thing makes you look more like Marie Antoinette than Mother Teresa.

Former Mayor Willie Brown said it succinctly:

What the tech world needs to do is nip this thorny plant in the bud. They need to come off their high cloud efforts to save Africa or wherever they take adventure vacations and start making things better for folks right here.

AngelHack has been left to salvage its good name, an exercise in crisis management that no two-year-old company wishes for. So the new CEO, Sabeen Ali, started a non-profit called “Code for a Cause,” which is now holding monthly meetups to discuss homelessness and other issues that the community is facing in order to put solutions into effect. The first one was held this week. But Ali says it’s not damage control, but simply a way to help improve one of the city’s most salient social problems.





“The reason for this is that we’re all part of the community here and that the words of our former employee, although unfortunate, were a fortunate mishap. Sometimes that’s kind of what you need and what the universe needs to do to you in order to get you to get up (and make change). This is not related to AngelHack and is something we had a deep desire to do since long before (Gopman’s) comments.”

A large crowd came to AngelHack’s event, including tech workers, a member of Mayor Lee’s Office of Civic Innovation, as well as folks who work with the homeless community at various shelters.