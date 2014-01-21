Bill Gates Says The World Is Getting Vastly Better, While Crushing Myths About Foreign Aid

For the past five years, Bill and Melinda Gates have released a letter in January outlining the work the foundation has done in the last year. This year, the duo took a bit of a different approach. Concerned, apparently, by virulent myths that programs funded by the Gates Foundation are useless, are not effective, or are potentially dangerous, the couple’s letter focuses on dispelling what they call the three main myths of foreign aid .

Their main desire is to debunk everyone’s idea that the world is not getting better. There are lots of problems remaining, say the Gateses, but life for most people in the world is getting markedly better every year: “Melinda and I are disgusted by the fact that more than 6 million children died last year. But we are motivated by the fact that this number is the lowest ever recorded. We want to make sure it keeps going down.”

The myths, they write “reflect a dim view of the future, one that says the world isn’t improving but staying poor and sick, and getting overcrowded. We’re going to make the opposite case, that the world is getting better, and that in two decades it will be better still.”

The first myth is that foreign aid simply doesn’t work, that “poor countries are doomed to stay poor.” Bill writes that this simply isn’t true, that in his lifetime, poor countries have made enormous progress:

He writes: “Per-person incomes in Turkey and Chile are where the United States was in 1960. Malaysia is nearly there, as is Gabon.” This chart, which shows income distribution in 1960 versus 2012 shows the same thing. In 1960, people were lumped into two income categories, one mostly in the developing world and one–earning more–in the developed. Now income is distributed much more evenly.

Gates says we’ve basically created a middle-class of countries: “Since 1960, China’s real income per person has gone up eightfold. India’s has quadrupled, Brazil’s has almost quintupled, and the small country of Botswana, with shrewd management of its mineral resources, has seen a thirty-fold increase. There is a class of nations in the middle that barely existed 50 years ago, and it includes more than half of the world’s population.”

Because poor countries are not doomed to stay poor, how do we help them improve? Gates says it’s with more aid.