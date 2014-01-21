Google’s Nest Is Great, But Is Your Kitchen Now The Smartest Room In The House?

Room by room and appliance by appliance, homes are coming online. Front doors have Bluetooth locks and cameras, bedrooms have a suite of gadgets that promise to wake you up gently in an optimal sleep cycle, and living rooms have smart TVs, customizable lighting, and intelligent thermostats like the recent Google acquisition , Nest. But of all the rooms in the house, (and one, ironically, where many of us spend most of our time), one has lagged behind: the kitchen. The closest thing to a mainstream smart kitchen gadget is probably Quirky’s Egg Minder , an egg tray that tells you how many eggs it has. Or perhaps a fork that vibrates when you eat fast.

Historically the kitchen has been a part of the house that’s boiled over with labor-saving innovation, from dishwashers to self-lighting stoves to slow cookers.

At first blush, the kitchen’s relative tardiness in joining the internet of things is a little perplexing. Historically the kitchen has been a part of the house that’s boiled over with labor-saving innovation, from dishwashers to self-lighting stoves to slow cookers. Yet not much has changed in 50 years. Of course, its history of automation may be why connected devices have been slow to catch on there: short of a robot butler, it’s hard to imagine much more labor being saved.

But 2014 appears to be the year companies are determined to try. At CES this year, major appliance manufacturers like LG, Whirlpool, and GE unveiled their visions of a fully connected kitchen. LG’s Home Chat allows you to send SMS messages to your LG appliances, telling your refrigerator, for instance, to go in power save mode or your oven to start pre-heating. Remote oven operation was a theme: GE, Davor, and others had remotely controlled ovens. Belkin debuted a WeMo crock-pot that lets you adjust temperature and turn it off and on using a smartphone app.

Other companies are trying to imbue refrigerators with various forms of intelligence. The LCD screen on Samsung’s model lets you make phone calls and watch TV, the idea being that if you’re watching something in the living room you can continue to watch it when you walk to the kitchen for a beer. One of the most useful-seeming features in a fridge comes from Seimens, whose concept model shown at the IFA consumer electronic show in Berlin snaps a photo of the fridge’s contents whenever you open the door, allowing you to check what food you already have before you stop off at the store on your way home from work. It’s like a fridge-wide version of Quirky’s Egg Minder, and Quirky is working on a similar product called the Insider, which would provide the same feature in a less cutting-edge fridge

Quirky’s Egg Minder

Quirky’s approach, of adding new functions piecemeal to old devices rather than reinventing them wholesale, may be the way forward for smart kitchens.

Alex Hawkinson, the founder and CEO of SmartThings, which makes a hub that works as a platform for connected devices, imagines a collection of sensor triggers that could help automate certain elements of the kitchen, like lights and radios. Connected appliances haven’t gone mainstream, he says, because they’re big, expensive, have long life-cycles, and often offer a minimal increase in convenience in exchange for a daunting level of complexity. Instead he sees a kitchen full of traditional appliances rigged with sensors. Your SmartThings hub could detect that you’ve woken up, either through a motion sensor outside your bedroom or a biometric wristband like the Jawbone Up, and turn on the lights in your kitchen and activate the outlet to which your coffee pot is connected, starting the coffee brewing if you had the foresight to put the grinds in the night before. When you enter the kitchen, motion sensors could trigger a Sonos speaker to give you a weather report and play the news. When you leave for work, the home senses that you are gone and shuts everything down. Big appliances like refrigerators will stay largely the same, he says, but they might have sensors that do things like alert you when the door is open or the stove is left on.

Another company, The Orange Chef, is taking a very different approach to smart devices in the kitchen. Rather than automate, they’re trying to bring data transparency to cooking, much like fitness trackers did for biometrics. Google, with its historical interest in data and its recent $3.2 billion expression of interest in smart homes, was one of Orange Chef’s lead investors in its $1.2 million round of seed funding.