The State Of The “Smart Grid” Today, And Google’s Future Role In It

Google’s acquisition of Nest provoked a wave of uncertainty about all the personal data acquired by Nest’s smart thermostats. So what happens when our homes are connected to a “smart grid,” and what does “smart grid” mean, anyway?

First of all, the idea of a digital power grid is far from inevitable. The monumental cost of upgrading existing power grids means that energy providers need persuading. Amazingly, Nest was well on its way toward lobbying the utilities when they were acquired.

Nest made itself valuable to energy providers by inserting itself between user and provider, making energy-saving decisions profitable for users (called demand side management) and then bartering usage information to energy providers–20 of whom have found the partnership useful enough to pay Nest $30 to $50 annually per installed thermostat. After Nest proved themselves to users, they developed an opt-in program that automatically tweaks thermostats to save energy.

As our peers at Co.Design wrote, Nest had already made inroads with prominent providers already building smart grids in New York, Southern California, sub-Panhandle Texas, and others. Nest has developed partnerships with energy providers.

Monitoring demand is the most fundamental job for a smart grid, a term which usually refers to power grids with sensors tracking energy usage, demand spikes, and backup power usage. Smart grids generally rely on home usage-measuring smart meters to pinpoint-shutdown energy-hogging appliances to avert grid failure. Another key feature: The ability to redirect energy around downed power lines or other broken links in the energy chain.

Is Nest a real smart meter? Not quite. It doesn’t allow direct, two-way communication with the grid itself, nor does it allow remote metering. Instead, it gathers usage data over time, which is far more informative than current non-smart power meters that just total up monthly energy consumption. These partnerships Nest built are a stopgap, and Nest’s partnerships are attractive to energy providers because the latter can see home energy usage beamed from Nest’s data repositories without having to build an Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

The first working smart grid was ENEL’s Telegestore system–started in Italy in 2005–and it’s still the largest, with over 30 million smart meters firing information back and forth to annually save the country €500 million in formerly-lost energy, at a project cost of €2.1 billion.