If Movie Posters For Oscar Nominees Were More Accurate

It’s hard to overstate the importance of a movie’s title. An evocative handle can be the difference-maker that gets people to actually plunk down money for a ticket, or, to be more realistic, to plunk down fingers on a keyboard and stream. One wonders, for instance, if there would’ve been better box office for Captain Phillips if the film’s title better conveyed the fact that it was about Tom Hanks battling Somali pirates. That movie isn’t the only Academy Award nominee for Best Picture that could use a title tweak. Luckily, someone has rejiggered the titles across the entire category.





In what has become an annual tradition, the jokesters over at CollegeHumor have assembled another stellar round of Honest Titles for this year’s Best Picture nominees. Some of the films, like Gravity and Philomena, seem to be have won over the CollegeHumor team, as their new titles are simply more descriptive and flattering–(Gravity has now become Space Is Terrifying). Others, such as American Hustle, did not fare so well. Check out that one and all the others in the slides above, and let us know in the comments your suggestions for other alternates.