Infographic: See How Much Box Office Bonus An Oscar Nomination Is Worth

A lot of things change when a movie gets nominated for Oscars , even if it doesn’t win. Those involved in making it have a sudden influx of job security and the movie itself is enveloped in a sheen of prestige, remembered for all time as an Academy-honored piece of work. Perhaps the most significant change, however, is in the film’s finances.

Politics and pop culture site PolicyMic created an infographic detailing the effects of the Oscar Bump–the effect one little statue has on the box office bottom line. The chart looks at how much money a selection of Best Picture winners had earned pre-nomination, post-nomination, and after taking home top honors. A bit of beefing up was surely expected, but some of these numbers are staggering.

The King’s Speech, for instance doubled its $57 million intake in 2011, between getting nominated and winning the Academy Award. (Afterward, it went on rake in $12 million more.) In 2008, Slumdog Millionaire more than doubled its initial gross of $44 million to eventually level out after the win at $141 million—nearly a $100 million difference! Now that this year’s nominees have been selected, you can bet there will be a robust pick-up in the fortunes of some of the lesser seen nominees like Philomena and Captain Phillips in the weeks to come, and continued dominance from the bigs like American Hustle and Gravity.