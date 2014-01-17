Why Scientists Are Shaving Bees

For the past five months, a group of Australian scientists on the island of Tasmania have been refrigerating hundreds of bees, shaving them, and gluing tiny sensors to their backs. The scientists have already released some into the wild, but aim to engineer a total of 5,000 bees with the chips, each weighing about four thousandths of a paperclip.

It might sound quirky, but the sensors are no frivolous experiment. Building this army of mobile data collectors, scientists say, could save Australia’s fruit farmers.

“The bees are very sensitive to temperature,” explains Dr. Paulo de Souza, lead scientist on the Australian government-funded project. “We take the bees to the lab in a cage, we put them in a fridge with temps around 5 degrees Celsius, and in five minutes, all the bees fall asleep, because their metabolism goes down.”





“We rub a bit of glue on them, and then attach the sensor,” de Souza continued. “We carry them back, and in five minutes the bees wake up again.”

In tracking the bees, the scientists are trying to prevent Colony Collapse Disorder, the mysterious phenomenon in which worker bees suddenly abandon their hives. No one’s entirely sure what causes CDO, but the scientists plan on finding out before the illness reaches Australian shores.

A number of factors could be contributing to colony collapse, de Souza says. He cites biological diversity, diet, management of the hives, radiation, and pesticide use as possible influences on the bees’ behavior. “But when you put in all these aspects, it’s really difficult to understand what is the contribution of each,” he adds.

Colony Collapse Disorder remains a mystery that could fell not only bees, but entire industries. If bees don’t pollinate fruit crops well enough, production decreases, and prices rise.