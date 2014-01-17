This Marriage Has Been Removed By The User: Divorce Lawyers Get Creative With YouTube Notice

When a couple divorces, what were once sweet and precious memories become the stuff of gut-burning bitterness. And if those memories were preserved on YouTube, they would disappear as quickly as the notion of “amicable” during divorce proceedings.

Maryland law-firm Esteban Gergely and agency Wing use this idea and an everyday frustration for YouTube users–a black screen and the words, “this video has been removed by user”–in a campaign advertising their divorce services.

Watch the ads above (and remember, stay with it).





H/t to Adfreak.