How To Turn Your Insomnia Into A Productivity Tool

Every night, like clockwork, my eyes shoot open at 3:30 a.m. On lucky nights, I’ll fall back to sleep within minutes. But too often, my mind takes over and left to its own devices in the dark, things can get ugly.

We know by now that losing sleep is not a healthy activity. For one, sleep is critical to brain function. It helps you store and consolidate your memories. It also clears out your brain’s waste–the stuff that is believed to cause Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study published in Science magazine.

But important as it is, not every night of sleep goes as planned. Some nights you’re lying in the dark, staring at the ceiling while your mind hurtles full-throttle through some existential crisis. Or the thing you’ve ignored all day/week/month/year has suddenly decided to race to the front of your mind and your ears are ringing with its urgency.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, more than 50% of adults in the U.S. experience one or more symptoms of insomnia at least a few nights a week.

Insomnia takes many forms–from adjustment insomnia which lasts a short time and is usually caused by stress to childhood behavioral insomnia to poor sleep hygiene induced insomnia to insomnia from drug or substance abuse to insomnia caused by mental illness–to name just a few. And all of these sleepless nights are expensive–rounding out to more than $63 billion in lost workplace productivity a year in the U.S.

Insomnia is to exceptional achievement what mental illness is to creativity.

Still, insomnia hasn’t been entirely bad. Successful Insomniacs of the world have included Margaret Thatcher, Bill Clinton, Charles Dickens, Marcel Proust, and Madonna. Creative people who cannot sleep at night will often tell you some of their best ideas come to them in the middle of the night–either keeping them from falling asleep or jolting them awake.

Why might this be? In a 2011 article for Psychology Today, Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, professor of Business Psychology at University College London wrote that “insomnia is to exceptional achievement what mental illness is to creativity.” Ambition and creativity, he says are some of the most productive causes of insomnia. A 2006 study of the sleeping patterns of children published in Creativity Research Journal, explored the link between creativity and insomnia, suggesting “people with notable creative potential were expected to experience more insomnia than other people.”