5 Steps To Follow Through On Everything

It’s creeping up on February. The gym crowds have thinned–in quantity, not in body mass index. That meditation DVD you picked up is still in its shrink wrap. And, if you’re like more than half of January goal-setters you’re likely to fail by the six-month mark, according to John C. Norcross, Ph.D., psychology professor at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.

But just because the odds are against you, doesn’t mean you should give up. Motivation expert Steve Levinson, author of Following Through: A Revolutionary New Model for Finishing Whatever You Start has some advice that can help you with your follow-through and hit those goals. Best of all, this approach can be applied to anything from your weight-loss efforts to your professional aspirations.

Successful follow-through requires some up-front prep, including understanding what the true goal is. You might say that you want to get a promotion by the end of the year or hit your sales numbers out of the park, but why?

Are you motivated by more money or greater recognition within the company? Are you on a specific career track and want to hit a milestone before a certain age? Get to the heart of what it is you really want and embrace it. When you’re honest about what you’re really seeking, you’ll be more motivated to do what it takes to get there, he says.

.

Every act takes away time or effort that could be committed to something else, Levinson says. Are you ready to make the trade-off? If your goal is to be more organized, you’re going to need to spend time every day maintaining the system you put in place. Sales increases require more time prospecting and calling clients. Writing that book means planting your butt in the chair every day actually writing. Make sure you that you don’t set yourself up for failure by creating demands that conflict with other priorities.

“Just do it” doesn’t cut it, Levinson says. Invest a little time and maybe some money into your future success. If you’re committed to following through on more leads, set up a system to capture the prospect’s information make it easy to follow up at regular intervals.