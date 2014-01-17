The Weirdest Interview Questions Hiring Managers Ask

Glassdoor on Friday released its list of the top 25 oddball interview questions , which were compiled by its data science team based on tags and community feedback. While the list is tech-heavy, it’s not just Silicon Valley that’s fond of brainteasers. Other companies have been known to throw such curveballs, including Bed Bath & Beyond (“If you were a box of cereal, what would you be and why?”), Urban Outfitters (“You’re a new addition to the crayon box, what color would you be and why?”), Applebee’s (“What is the funniest thing that has happened to you recently?”), and Norwegian Cruise Line (“Do you believe in Bigfoot?”).

“It’s to test a job candidate’s critical thinking skills, see how they think through a problem out loud, solve through a problem and come up with the best solution, not always the right solution, but the best solution,” Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s community expert, told Fast Company.

Though Google is today one of the largest companies in the valley, its quirky beginnings have helped set a standard among tech companies with fancy catered lunches, lush company perks, and of course notoriously unpredictable interview questions.

Last summer, the search giant finally admitted that these brainteasers don’t do a good job of predicting success, with senior vice president of people operations Laszlo Bock calling them “a complete waste of time” designed to make the interviewer feel smart. Even so, many companies have taken to the idea of asking similarly odd questions in interviews.

One of Dobroski’s favorite questions comes from the American Heart Association, which has asked potential project managers: “What’s the color of money?” Replying green might nab an interviewee a five or six on a scale of 10, he said, but the answer can be much more nuanced. For example, if there’s news that a company is planning to expand to India, the candidate could use the question as an opportunity to highlight this information and talk about the rupee. “When you’re asked a tough question like this, you can ask the employer questions and drill it down to come at the best conclusion,” he said. “The worst thing is a one-word response.” (So avoid “green.”)

Glassdoor’s full list is below: