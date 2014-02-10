What does it mean to be an innovator? Our editors debated many companies–and and throughout the list, we’re running some of their discussions. This is how we settled on Netflix.

NAY: I get it–Netflix shows are good. So? HBO has been making good shows for years.

YEA: You miss the point. ­Original programming creates leverage with studios to get premium content like The Avengers.

NAY: That didn’t stop it from ­losing the rights to 90-odd titles in 2013, including Titanic. The irony!

YEA: Netflix isn’t sinking–it’s ­making waves. It has turned the TV network into an app, ­available on any device. Every channel, plus Amazon and Yahoo, are now following.

NAY: Like HBO Go, which came out three years ago?

YEA: Go was HBO’s Netflix. This isn’t just about delivery; it’s about content. Rivals, including HBO, are mimicking Netflix by ordering series made for binge-watching. It’s the era of the 13-hour movie, no cliff-hangers or act breaks required.