Anatomy of a Collaboration: Ice Cube and Director Tim Story Talk Reteaming For “Ride Along”

When people work together for the first time, they have an arrangement. When they work together many times, though, they have a relationship. While those striving through an arrangement might get lucky, those in a relationship have no need for getting lucky–their history, level of understanding, and ease of communication combine to form an advantage far greater than luck.

When director Tim Story reteamed with Ice Cube and his production company to make the cop comedy, Ride Along, which opens on January 17th, they had just such an advantage working toward ensuring that opening day would be a good day.





One day over a decade ago, Story was a fledgling director looking to make his first big film. His agents sent him over a script called Barbershop, which he read and loved. Story then proceeded to develop the movie with his team for about half a year before discussions centered on who would be the perfect actor to portray the lead role. Luckily, their number one draft pick accepted.

“Even as we wrote it, we kind of wrote it towards Cube, so that when he read it he didn’t feel as if there was stuff in there that wasn’t suited for him,” Story says. “We definitely skewed toward him in the hope that he would say yes.”

Story grew up on Ice Cube’s albums, and his roles in films like Boyz N the Hood. He was excited at the opportunity to be the first one to present the former member of original gangsta rappers NWA in a less rugged context. (At the time, the idea that Cube would eventually dad out in the Are We There Yet? franchise was unthinkable.) The pair’s pre-production talks went smoothly, because the star and the director were on the same page about establishing Ice Cube as a respectable business owner. Ultimately, the two ended up being on the same page about a lot of things, which is partly why their partnership has been successful thus far.

“What’s cool is he knows what he wants from actors,” says Ice Cube. “On Barbershop, I think the challenge for him was just knowing how long things take to set up. We were always a little bit behind schedule, but he always knew what he wanted from actors. He’s so laid back, but he gets what he wants.” (Story confirms how green he was during that production: “A lot of things went right on that movie, but I can’t say I felt like I knew everything I was doing was correct”).





When you get Ice Cube to star in your movie, you don’t just get the actor–you also get the creative force behind the production company Cube Vision, and the man who directed the 1998 film, The Players Club. (He claims he wants to direct again, but the script has to be just right.) As soon as he was attached, the star and Story began talks to hash out the strengths and weaknesses of the lead character, and figure out exactly how Cube would play him.