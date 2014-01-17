ModCloth Wraps Up A Very Social Year

Wrapping up its year, ModCloth shipped 1.6 million orders in 2013, a 37% increase from 2012, according to the company’s year in review.

One of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in 2013, ModCloth has spent the last year expanding its mobile presence with the release of apps for the iPad and iPhone, building its own private line, adding more plus-size options, and growing its community.





Though the company doesn’t share user or revenue figures, it did put out an infographic that gives a peek at its inner workings. Some highlights include:

More than 50% of visits came from mobile, almost double the year prior.

The size of the company increased 29% to 501 employees in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Los Angeles.

Its plus-size business grew 240% from 2012, and the store has sold 2,016 unique plus-size styles.

ModCloth features 1,215 brands on its website as well as 371 designs by the company.

The longest distance an order traveled was 11,731 miles to Perth, Australia, and the heaviest package shipped was 69.3 pounds.





The company is especially proud of its progress on the social front. “We always talk about ModCloth as a community, and our shoppers are really passionate about ModCloth and connecting with each other,” head of communications Rebecca Silliman told Fast Company. For example, its Style Gallery, which launched last year, received close to 20,000 photo submissions, about 100 photos on an average day. Other notable social media statistics include: