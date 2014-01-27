5 Ways Experienced Social Intrapreneurs Stay Resilient When Change Isn’t Easy

If you ever went to an amusement park in the ’80s, you’ll likely remember a game called Whack-a-mole. You’d drop a quarter in the slot, pick up the hammer, and then wait intently. Within seconds, small electronic moles would pop their heads up at different intervals in front of you. The purpose of the game? Whack-a-mole as hard as you could on its head. If it went back down its hole, you’d score a point.

The moles, they were resilient little buggers. No matter how hard they got hit, they’d pop their tiny heads back up seconds later ready to have another go. And essentially, this is what you and I aspire to do as well: stay focused on our purpose and be strong enough not to let setbacks and office politics throw us too far off course.

Social intrapreneurs are employees who find ways to tackle tough social and environmental challenges with corporate resources all while still delivering traditional value to their business. Their ideas are often off traditional management’s radar. Therefore, countless social intrapreneurs get repeatedly shot down. Personal resilience is critical to their success… and survival.

Until recently, their tips and tricks were closely guarded secrets. But not anymore thanks to the League of Intrapreneurs who have launched the free Cubicle Warriors Toolkit. The League of Intrapreneurs represents a global movement of corporate changemakers working to transform business from the inside out. The five unique tools in the Toolkit are designed to help social intrapreneurs and innovators, like you, step up your game.

The latest tool in the series focuses on how to cultivate your personal resilience. If you take the time to integrate the following five easy tips into your working life, you’ll be in a much better position to meet the challenges you face at work.

Every seasoned social intrapreneur will tell you to prepare for a marathon and not a race. Their advice: Picture your end goal. Anticipate the hurdles. Plan how you’ll jump over them if and when they pop up. Define your personal boundaries. Honor them. If something feels like a distraction, double check if it fits your envisioned plan. If it doesn’t, chances are it will slow you down or even take you off course. But also stay flexible and change your course if it feels like the right thing to do.

Your supporters will give you words of encouragement. This will feel good. Your champions, on the other hand, will challenge you in ways that help you grow as a person and as a professional. This will feel uncomfortable at first. But give them permission to do this, and accept it gracefully. You’re bound to learn new things about the way you think, feel and behave which will enable you to stay strong even when you don’t have your champions by your side.